Harrison Ford will return for 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

The 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after...
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) – Harrison Ford will be putting on his fedora and cracking his whip once again.

Disney announced on Twitter that the 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role in a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Slated for release in July 2022, the film will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Ford, also revered for his Han Solo character in Star Wars, told Parade magazine earlier this year that he was not an overnight success, noting he spent 15 years as a struggling actor before he achieved any real, noticeable accomplishments.

Ford says his goals for the new Indiana Jones movie are just as ambitious as for the first one.

