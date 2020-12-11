Advertisement

Late father buys son first beer on his 21st birthday

By WBZ Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAUNTON, Mass. (WBZ) - Death did not prevent a father from celebrating his son’s 21st birthday.

“The morning of my birthday, we went out to breakfast and ordered that first beer and it was actually like he was there buying me my first beer,” Matt Goodman said.

It was unexpected because his father, John Goodman, passed away from cancer nearly six years ago.

“He was just the life of the party,” he said.

John Goodman gave his daughter Casey Goodman a $10 bill and asked her to save it for her brother’s 21st birthday so he could buy his son his first legal drink.

Casey Goodman kept the secret and gave the money to her brother the night before his birthday.

“It’s just something so typical that my dad would have done,” she said. “Him and my dad were so close and he’s had such a hard time anytime that a monumental moment comes up in his life that my dad’s not there.

Matt Goodman said it was nice to know that his dad thought of something he could do for a moment that he would not be able to be physically part of.

He shared the moment on Twitter and the post went viral, with many relating to his pain of losing a loved one.

“Even if he didn’t get this huge response, it’s something that he would remember for the rest of his life and it’s just been incredible. I have no words,” Casey Goodman said.

Matt Goodman’s choice of beer was a Bud Light, his dad’s favorite. When Budweiser heard his story, the company sent him hundreds of beers.

“I couldn’t believe how many people were reaching out with heartfelt messages and saying ‘cheers to my dad’ and saying they were raising a glass to him tonight. It was just kind of awesome to see all the response people gave,” Matt Goodman said.

Copyright 2020 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
More than 189 Bozeman students are quarantined as of Thursday.
More than 189 Deane Bozeman students quarantining, high school section will shut down through January 4th
Two teachers indicted in Fort Meyers.
Two indicted on racketeering, fraud scheme to steal and sell state teacher certification exams

Latest News

There will be a lot of clouds, but the rain chances will be low this weekend
Friday Evening Forecast
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Toys for Tots seeking donations amid tough economic times
The church supplies food for 90 kids every weekend.
Bay County leaders, organizations, and schools providing food resources during the holidays
The Hilton and Kahn Families donate to UF Health Foundation for IBD Research
UF Health Foundation receives donations form local golf classic foundation