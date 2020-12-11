Local comedy production keeps the laughs coming

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local comedy production continues to bring laughs to local audiences.

On a late fall night in St. Andrews laughter fills the room at the House of Bourbon.

“We also perform all over Bay County, indoor and outdoor venues,” said Jason Hedden, co-producer of Panama City Comedy.

Panama City Comedy puts on a monthly comedy show at the venue every third Thursday.

“We rely on comedians from all over the Panhandle and the Southeast,” said Hedden.

About a half dozen comedians were on the card this particular night, but dozens more were in the crowd ready to get their laugh on.

“It’s [the show] picking up steam,” said Panama City Comedy co-producer Emma Franco.

“So when we started [at House of Bourbon] about a year ago, we would have about 40 to 60 [audience members] steady,” said Franco. “And I know that we can do about 75 to a hundred steady, easy peasy now.”

Hedden teaches theater full-time at Gulf Coast State College. Franco works for a local construction company.

“So I love it [producing comedy] a lot,” said Franco. “I’m a standup comic aficionado. As Jason likes to put it, I can talk about it all day long.”

“I’ve been an actor and a teacher for a long time,” said Hedden. “And I thought I was a funny guy. Right? And my students thought I was funny. And I said, ‘Oh, I can do that.’ I stuck with it because it’s so much harder than I thought it was going to be.”

The pair has been producing shows for about two years.

“I come from a performing background,” said Hedden. “But this is a different beast and a nice challenge and [I] get to meet some of the best folks around.”

“It’s just something great to do to bring joy to other people,” said local comedian Tam Taylor. “I feel like if I make one person laugh, I’ve done my job.”

So how does the local comedy scene shape up?

“Pretty good,” said Hedden. “We’re on the news with you, so I guess we’re doing something right.”

“I would say [comedy is] an exploding scene here in Panama City, in Panama City Beach,” said Taylor. “The comedy scene is getting really big here.”

And do locals know a good joke when they hear one?

“They know a good joke, they know a good joke,” said local comedian Janet Fortune. “I’ve dealt with more hecklers here than I ever had, but it’s been good. It’s good for me. It’s a learning experience.”

“I also understand that everybody has a different comedy palette, so you have to appeal to the masses,” said Franco.

And that’s no laughing matter.

Panama City Comedy’s shows do contain adult language and themes. You can also find them on Facebook.

