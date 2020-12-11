Man arrested on weapon and drug charges in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A Jacob, FL man is behind bars in Washington County after deputies located several illegal items during a traffic stop.

At approximately 2:19 a.m. this morning, a WCSO K-9 unit stopped a vehicle traveling Eastbound on Houston Rd. Deputies made contact with driver, 35-year-old, Thabit Nadir Mateen, of Jacob, FL. After a check of the license, it was revealed that Mateen was operating with a suspended license since 2012.

As the K-9 was deployed and the search was underway a passenger exited the vehicle. She reported to LEO that Mateen would not allow her back in the vehicle. Mateen appeared to be attempting to flee the scene when he was removed from the vehicle. The search uncovered Mateen was in possession of several illegal items.

Mateen was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of Cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammo by convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended or revoked.

