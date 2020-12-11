Advertisement

Man arrested on weapon and drug charges in Washington County

A man is arrested on drug and weapon charges.
A man is arrested on drug and weapon charges.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A Jacob, FL man is behind bars in Washington County after deputies located several illegal items during a traffic stop.

At approximately 2:19 a.m. this morning, a WCSO K-9 unit stopped a vehicle traveling Eastbound on Houston Rd. Deputies made contact with driver, 35-year-old, Thabit Nadir Mateen, of Jacob, FL. After a check of the license, it was revealed that Mateen was operating with a suspended license since 2012.

As the K-9 was deployed and the search was underway a passenger exited the vehicle. She reported to LEO that Mateen would not allow her back in the vehicle. Mateen appeared to be attempting to flee the scene when he was removed from the vehicle. The search uncovered Mateen was in possession of several illegal items.

Mateen was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of Cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammo by convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
More than 189 Bozeman students are quarantined as of Thursday.
More than 189 Deane Bozeman students quarantining, high school section will shut down through January 4th
Two teachers indicted in Fort Meyers.
Two indicted on racketeering, fraud scheme to steal and sell state teacher certification exams

Latest News

The church supplies food for 90 kids every weekend.
Bay County leaders, organizations, and schools providing food resources during the holidays
The Hilton and Kahn Families donate to UF Health Foundation for IBD Research
UF Health Foundation receives donations form local golf classic foundation
Siblings Addie and Baylor lost their lives after they were hit by a car while mini-golfing.
Panama City Beach memorial remembers Kentucky siblings killed by truck
GCCAC receives two $10,000 checks.
Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center receives two large checks
$23 million in CARES Act funding announced for mental health services.
Florida governor and first lady announce $23 million in CARES Act funding for mental health services