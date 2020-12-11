New 5-year plan in talks after PCB council meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a packed agenda for Thursday night’s Panama City Beach council meeting. There was a lot to discuss because it’s the only meeting for the month of December.

Items on the agenda ranged from capital improvement updates, eight new police vehicles and permitting beach chairs to be stored on the beach overnight. But topping the agenda, council members discussed options for a general fund reserve five-year plan. Panama City Beach City Council Member Phil Chester said around this time of year, the staff brings the council a wish list of what they’d like to see moving forward. He adds if it’s affordable, they’ll take a look into pursuing it within the next five years.

“For the city to be set in a great position for the next 10 to 12 to 15 years to come. So, we’re just trying to set up the city,” said Chester.

Chester said safety is first and foremost and on the wish list is hiring more police officers and firemen. He adds equipment is already included in the budget and will be issued throughout the next five years. Chester says the next step in creating this plan is part of a working document.

“So we’ll probably all get with the city manager, with each councilman and mayor and just bring more ideas to the city manager and he’ll put them all together and we’ll come back and present them at another meeting,” said Chester.

Chester said Panama City Beach runs off the 1% sales tax, so any grants they get help. He adds that Thursday they went forward with a federal lobbyist to get some major funding for the city.

