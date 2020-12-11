Panama City Beach memorial remembers Kentucky siblings killed by truck

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

In a spot where a shadow of grief, sadness, and shock once hung overhead, now casts its own shadow, one filled with warmth, love, and support.

”When people are hurting when they are in mourning, we show up,” Tim French, a family member of the Kirchgessners, said.

Panama City Beach residents are showing up for the Kirchgessner family. Siblings Addie and Baylor were killed last Friday after being struck by a truck while mini-golfing.

Although the Kentucky family has since returned home, local resident Sharon Moore is making sure six-year-old Addie and four-year-old Baylor are not forgotten.

”I come by every day, two or three times a day, and straighten up and spread out things,” Moore said. “And bring something just about every time I come.”

Alongside her comes two other guardian angels, local resident Micheal Poyor and French.

”They can’t be here so we’re here,” Poyor said.

”I was very nervous about coming here the first time but after I was here, I started feeling the spiritual part of this, and then I met Sharon and I met Mike and it just really touched me,” French said.

What started with a stuffed elephant, continues to grow each day.

Parents even brought their own children to the memorial.

Locals Eddie and Elaina Hahn brought a stuffed llama and two balloons.

“It’s just tragic. I couldn’t imagine being out here and something like that happened to my kid,” Eddie said.

Two lives cut too short will live on in the community they shared their last smiles in.

That community is sending its love all the way to Kentucky.

”I just want to let them know that I’m behind and I think about them,” Moore said.

”We’re thinking about them every day,” French said.

As of Friday, there is no new information on the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe was started to help support the family. You can find it here.

