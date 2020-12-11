Advertisement

Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Nashville nurse who was killed while driving to work.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that 21-year-old Devaunte Hill was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Hill was in his apartment when a SWAT team arrested him early Friday morning.

Police announced Thursday there was a $65,000 reward total for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Kaufman’s death.

Authorities said they had received more than 50 tips regarding the case as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
Debris could be seen all over the road from where the semi was hit and the scene remained very...
Accident in Panama City leaves intersection closed
Anna Brassfield, 79, was last seen on Wednesday, December 9.
Panama City police have found the missing elderly woman
More than 189 Bozeman students are quarantined as of Thursday.
More than 189 Deane Bozeman students quarantining, high school section will shut down through January 4th
Two teachers indicted in Fort Meyers.
Two indicted on racketeering, fraud scheme to steal and sell state teacher certification exams

Latest News

There will be a lot of clouds, but the rain chances will be low this weekend
Friday Evening Forecast
The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the Nov. 3 election is demonstrating President...
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Toys for Tots seeking donations amid tough economic times
The church supplies food for 90 kids every weekend.
Bay County leaders, organizations, and schools providing food resources during the holidays
The Hilton and Kahn Families donate to UF Health Foundation for IBD Research
UF Health Foundation receives donations form local golf classic foundation