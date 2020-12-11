Advertisement

Senator Marco Rubio helps secure provisions for Northwest Florida military base projects

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Military bases across Northwest Florida are getting help from Washington as they upgrade and rebuild.

Senator Marco Rubio recently announced proposed provisions through the National Defense Authorization Act for construction and infrastructure projects on Florida military bases.

The provisions are for the Gulf Test Range, Hurlburt Air Field, and Tyndall Air Force Base.

For Tyndall, the provisions will continue to provide guidance on reconstruction efforts at the base as it continues to recover from Hurricane Michael.

Hurlburt Field is expected to receive around $83 million for military construction and more than $44 million for a special operations facility among other construction projects.

The Senate is expected to pass the final report with added provisions this week, where it will then go to the president.

