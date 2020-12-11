Taking a closer look at the City of Panama City Beach public records request invoice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

NewsChannel 7 made a public records request in response to a federal subpoena as part of a possible public corruption investigation.

After taking a closer look at the invoice, we still had some questions.

In August, city officials hired a former city clerk specifically to handle the large volume of records subpoenaed by the federal government.

NewsChannel 7 requested to see those documents as well.

Last Friday, we learned that request was going to cost us thousands to get this public information for our viewers.

City officials said that’s because of the time it will take to review and redact the records. Former city clerk Jo Smith was hired to do that task. She signed a contract with the city in October.

However, her contract lists her pay to be $4,000 a month, which comes to less than $50 an hour.

City manager Tony O’Rourke confirms her pay is actually $50 an hour, as listed in the invoice.

This hourly rate will be more than Smith’s old city clerk salary and current city clerk Lynne Fasone’s salary.

Officials said the pay is worth it.

“It takes someone very experienced. We’re dealing with a huge volume of records so you want someone who is highly experienced at the skill which she is. She spent decades doing this kind of work. So, it’s imperative that we not give you the cheapest and least experienced person, but the most experienced person to make sure you’re getting the public records that you want with the exception of the exemptions,” O’Rourke said.

He also said Fasone would not have been able to go through the documents herself on top of her daily duties.

O’Rourke added what they end up paying Smith will be paid through the parties making the records request.

He said the city believes the $47,000 is reasonable to ask for the records.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.