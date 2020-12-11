The City of Parker has plans in the works to revitalize the city

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG) -Parker was one of the cities in Bay County, hit the hardest by Hurricane Michael.

Now, more than two years later, the damage left behind is still very evident.

“It is very heartbreaking to still see the destruction, there is so much that still needs to be fixed, there is so much reminder, with old buildings,” Owner of Fly By Coffee, Theresa Evans, said.

Beginning as early as the start of 2021, the city could start to see the area being cleaned up.

Parker Mayor, Richard Musgraves says the code enforcement officer has prepared a list of buildings that are deemed unfit and unsafe and need to be inspected to move forward for demolition.

“What they also then deem on our list that they agree are unfit and unsafe, those are the ones that we are going to go after, we are going to direct the owners of the property to demolish the property and get it cleaned up down to a slab,” Musgrave said.

Not only does the city have plans to tear down dismantled buildings, but they also want to revitalize the city as they go.

”And encourage redevelopment, I just don’t want to have buildings torn down and have open slabs, I would really like to see someone take on that site and do something with it, and we are getting a lot of inquiries,” Musgrave said.

Theresa Evans, resident and business owner in Parker tells us she can’t wait to see her city get polished up.

”I am very excited because we have an amazing location, we have beautiful water on both sides, we have awesome businesses in this city. And I feel like if we, whenever we do get cleaned up, I think we are going to be gorgeous and be just as competitive as any other city,” Evans said.

