Thursday Evening Forecast

Watch for dense fog tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of our area tonight as conditions will be ideal for dense fog to develop by Friday morning. Lows will range from the low 40s inland to low 50s at the coast. That fog will not last long and the sun will return w/highs in the low 70s. As we head into the weekend we introduce some rain chances, but as of now it still looks like both rounds of rain will be at night... Saturday night and Sunday night. Rainfall amounts will be <.50″. Cooler weather returns by Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

