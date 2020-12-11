UF Health Foundation receives donations form local golf classic foundation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Proceeds from a local golf classic are helping to fight a disease that 1.4 million people in this country are afflicted with.

The Chip Hilton Classic Foundation, on behalf of Cody Khan and the Hilton Family, made a donation to the University Of Florida Health Foundation’s Center for Inflammatory Bowel Disease Research.

The $25,000 check will be used to help fund research for a disease that has had an impact on the lives of the Kahn family. IBD encompasses two components, which include Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis with effects that are not usually discussed because they are so unpleasant. It affects people of all ages and can have life-altering effects.

“A lot of the research that we’re doing now, here at the University of Florida, and what Doctor Zimmerman is doing at the University of Florida is with even our children and young adults because inflammatory bowel disease affects not just adults,” says Patrick Henry, Sr. Director of Development at the University of Florida. “It affects children and young adults and a lot of our research focuses on that.”

Donations are important since the foundation does not have access to a lot of traditional funding sources.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.