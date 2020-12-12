Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 11th
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -
High School Football
7A State Semifinal
Edgewater 30 Niceville 28
High School Basketball/Girls
Rutherford 73 Arnold 53
Munroe 21 Altha 51
Walton 21 Straughn 41
Cottondale 42 Sneads 34
Wewahitchka 16 Liberty 54
Marianna 39 Paxton 42
High School Basketball
Seminole 43 Malone 63
Freeport 36 Altha 42
Walton 58 Paxton 62
Bay 60 Marianna 81
Wewahitchka 25 Liberty 65
High School Soccer/Girls
Taylor 0 Marianna 2
Freeport 0 South Walton 8
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.