Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 11th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

High School Football

7A State Semifinal

Edgewater 30 Niceville 28

High School Basketball/Girls

Rutherford 73 Arnold 53

Munroe 21 Altha 51

Walton 21 Straughn 41

Cottondale 42 Sneads 34

Wewahitchka 16 Liberty 54

Marianna 39 Paxton 42

High School Basketball

Seminole 43 Malone 63

Freeport 36 Altha 42

Walton 58 Paxton 62

Bay 60 Marianna 81

Wewahitchka 25 Liberty 65

High School Soccer/Girls

Taylor 0 Marianna 2

Freeport 0 South Walton 8

