Bay County leaders and local organizations host food drive

One box was given to each vehicle.
By Sam Martello
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Many Bay County Residents struggle with food insecurity. When you add a pandemic and the holidays on top of it, it can be a lot to handle.

Bay County leaders and local organizations came together Saturday morning to host a food drive.

Not only was it a food drive, but other agencies set up tents to hand out other holiday goodies.

There were 20,000 pounds of food to feed nearly 500 families.

Organizers said they are happy to help with such a pressing issue in the area.

“It’s amazing, it’s a little disheartening to see that there’s so much of a need that still exists right now,” said Executive Director of Rebuild Bay County Donna Pilson. “But it feels so good to try and do something to try and get at that need.”

To help get in the holiday spirit, the drive was even complete with a wave from Santa.

