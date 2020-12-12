Advertisement

Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) - A family in Minnesota is grateful for a deputy who saved their dog when he ran into a busy highway.

“He’s a wonderful family dog, he’s loving and wonderful with our kids. He just likes to get out there and run,” Courtney Norgaard said.

The first two years of Strider’s life were spent on a South Dakota reservation, living off the land. He now lives with the Norgaards.

Strider likes to run so much they had to install a coyote device to try and keep him in the yard.

Unfortunately, it didn’t work.

As traffic camera shows, Strider hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a highway on Monday.

He ran for a mile and a half before two good Samaritans tried to stop him and call 911.

“I saw a couple of cars blocking the on ramp to Xerxes and I saw Strider behind the guardrail on the right side,” Minnesota state trooper Eric Fairchild said.

Thankfully Fairchild is a dog lover.

“I walked up with my hand spread out acting like I was going to go up, and pet him, and give him a hug, and call him a good dog,” Fairchild said. “And he just sat down.”

As the video shows, the trooper was able to rescue the runner.

This a first for him he says, as most animals that makes it unto the highway typically don’t make it home alive.

“It’s always hard when you run into these types of calls and unfortunately it doesn’t end positively, so having him reunited with his family just turned out really great,” Fairchild said.

Norgaard thanked Fairchild virtually for rescuing her dog. She also wants to make sure the motorists who stopped to help wrangle Strider know how much she appreciates them.

As for Strider, he hasn’t learned anything from his escapade.

“Oh, zero remorse, he is not sorry at all,” Norgaard said.

He may be soon, since after COVID-19, Strider is starting obedience classes.

