Local Rabbi talks about the start of Hanukkah ahead of the Jewish celebration at Pier Park Sunday

By Dani Travis
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jewish holiday Hanukkah kicked off Thursday night and goes for the next eight days. The Jewish community will celebrate until the religious holiday ends next Friday.

Rabbi Mendel Havlin said Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days by lighting a candle on a menorah each day. The Rabbi said today people of all faiths consider the holiday as a holy symbol and a message of triumph and freedom. He said Hanukkah teaches us that even a little bit of light can push away darkness and one little deed can illuminate the entire world.

“Specifically today that many people have suffered and experienced a difficult time, or it was a difficult time for many. So, the Menorah is a kind of hope. The light, it shows us the light and hope that it did in generations before,” said Rabbi Havlin.

Last year, the local Jewish community made history by lighting a grand menorah at Pier Park. This year, for the second time, the Rabbi is hosting another celebration outside the Grand Theater on Sunday at 5 p.m. The celebration will include the lighting of a 12-foot menorah, traditional Hanukkah food and live music.

