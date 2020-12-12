The Bay County Sheriff’s Office hosted a drive-in movie event Friday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A classic way to have fun included classic Christmas movies. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office hosted drive-in movies Friday night at the Panama City Mall.

The Sheriff’s office wanted to put a holiday twist on the event. They showed ‘A Christmas Story’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ both Christmas classics people of all ages can enjoy. Captain Steve Harbuck said Sheriff Tommy Ford wanted to put on this event because they believe it’s important for families to come together to get through this tough time.

“We believe that families should be together as much as possible, especially during this time of the year. We’ve been cooped up for so long and it’s been kind of miserable, but it’s time to get out and enjoy the season and what better way to do that than with each other at a drive-in movie,” said Captain Harbuck.

Captain Harbuck said a drive-in movie event like this is perfect during the pandemic. He adds, though, 2020 has been tough and he hopes this event is a small way to help people heal.

“It kind of takes you away from the problems that we’ve been seeing. It puts you in a different mind set and a different frame of mind and a different mood. It kind of relieves the stress and that’s what it’s all about. It’s time for us to be happy right now,” said Captain Harbuck.

The event also gave out free hot chocolate and popcorn. Captain Harbuck said he’s pretty sure they’ll be hosting more drive-in movie events like this in the future. He adds the Sheriff’s office is very pleased with the turnout, as they filled up all 300 available parking spots.

