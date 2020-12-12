Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Milder temperatures and more clouds are in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a mild, but cloudy weekend here in the panhandle. There will be rain chances, but they should generally be small. For tonight skies will become mostly cloudy w/lows in the 50s inland to near 60 at the coast. Rain chances at 10%. For Saturday it will be mostly cloudy w/highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will be 10%. Those rain chance could increase a bit Saturday night to 20%. On Sunday the clouds remain along with the mild 70s. The best chance of rain comes Sunday night into Monday morning (30%). Through the weekend into Monday expect around .25″ if you are lucky.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

