Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee is withholding reimbursements to two counties for their election recount costs.

President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, Wisconsin’s two most Democratic areas. Two Republican lawmakers said Friday that they were holding back the money from the counties for now but did not explain why, The Journal Sentinel reported.

A member of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee objected to making the reimbursements, according to a letter released by the Republican leaders of the committee, Sen. Alberta Darling of River Hills and Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam. The proforma letter did not say who on the 16-member committee objected or why.

The letter said a meeting on the payments would be held but did not say when.

Aides to Darling and Born did not immediately respond to questions.

Lawmakers “are playing politics with money that isn’t theirs,” said Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson.

“It’s acting in bad faith,” he said. “It’s not their money. It’s Trump’s money and this is what he decided to spend it on.”

Under state law, losing candidates can request recounts but must pay the cost upfront if they lost by more than 0.25 percentage points.

Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by 0.6 points and paid in advance for the recounts in the two counties. The recounts resulted in Biden slightly widening his lead, and courts so far have upheld Biden’s victory in the state.

The counties are required to calculate the actual costs they incurred and are supposed to be reimbursed. If their costs come in below estimates, excess funds are supposed to be returned to Trump’s campaign.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As many as 10,000 Florida teachers and principles are believed to have passed their...
Couple charged with stealing trade secrets from the state
Siblings Addie and Baylor lost their lives after they were hit by a car while mini-golfing.
Panama City Beach memorial remembers Kentucky siblings killed by truck
Two teachers indicted in Fort Meyers.
Two indicted on racketeering, fraud scheme to steal and sell state teacher certification exams
U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe will announce a major indictment Friday
Major indictment announcement set for Friday from U.S. Attorney
School board members proposed moving the HR department under the position of Chief Education...
Bay Haven Charter Academy terminates Human Resource Coordinator

Latest News

Country music legend Charley Pride dies
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half...
Sarah Fuller becomes 1st woman to score in Power 5 football game
Salvage Santa expects to give out 400 bikes this Christmas season.
Salvage Santa continues holiday tradition of assembling bikes
One box was given to each vehicle.
Bay County leaders and local organizations host food drive
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says