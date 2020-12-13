Bethlehem Christmas Village holds ninth annual event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Saturday was the last night of the Bethlehem Christmas Village at Capt. Anderson’s Marina.

The event has been held consecutively for nine years.

People can walk through the Christmas village and hear the story of Jesus’ birth.

The event features live music, food and local vendors.

Operations manager of Capt. Anderson’s, Pam Anderson said it was important they still hold the event this year, even amid the pandemic.

“I think that it’s something that’s unique and that we aren’t connected to a church, even though most of us belong to a church in the area, but folks feel real comfortable coming out and learning what the story is all about,” said Anderson

Each booth at the Bethlehem Christmas Village tells a different part of the story of Jesus’ birth.

