Credit recovery day helps students pass classes

Bay District Schools want to help make sure students have what they need to graduate.

Students had the chance to make up credit for classes Saturday.

Testing was offered to students who fell behind in certain courses.

Rosenwald High School assistant principal Crystal Boyette said it’s important they help students succeed.

“These are credits that the students need to graduate, so for some of our students they have already taken these classes multiple times, and so instead of cutting into the school day, they can come on Saturday and it works around their work schedule, and it doesn’t interfere with other things going on,” said Boyette.

Parents and students also got to learn about Rosenwald’s online programs.

This is the first credit recovery day, but Boyette said there could be more in the future.

