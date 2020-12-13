One dead after two-vehicle crash in Panama City
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Panama City police officials say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening.
Officials say officers responded to the crash around 5:17 p.m. on west Highway 98 near the Dollar General.
They say the crash involved a white Pontiac van and a silver Chevrolet SUV.
The driver of the van was pronounced dead on scene. The driver and passenger of the SUV had non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say the accident is under investigation.
