One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say one woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Saturday night.

Officials say a sedan was traveling east on County Road 883 and a pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. 331 when the two collided at an intersection.

Officials say the sedan failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of the truck. The truck hit the driver’s side of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a man from Mossy Head, 33, suffered critical injuries in the crash. The passenger, a woman from Mossy Head, 29, died in the crash.

The driver in the truck, a woman from Santa Rosa Beach, 59, and the passenger, a woman from DeFuniak Springs, 39, both suffered serious injuries.

