The 1988 Niceville State Championship Team reunites before the 7A State Semifinals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Niceville Eagles fell to the Edgewater Eagles out of Orlando on Friday night 30-28, but there was still something to celebrate despite the loss.

The 1988 Niceville State Championship team, long considered one of the best high school football teams in the state of Florida to ever play, reunited before the game and the group had nothing but positive remarks for the 2020 Eagle team.

“I’ve seen this team a couple of times, and they’re really really good. Our ’88 team, the thing with them was, they had some talent of course. They were good players, but they were the most unselfish team I think I’ve ever been around,” head coach of the ‘88 team, Frank Sorrells.

“The ’88 was a special team, but I see a lot of similarities with this 2020 team. They’ve come together. You can tell the chemistry they have. They’ve got a business like demeanor, and they’re typical Niceville,” ‘88 team member, Taylor Morton.

Coach Sorrells says since the big win 32 years ago, the program has only gotten better.

“The ’88 team was a special team. I think, since then, Niceville has really progressed and come on and carried on the tradition and the last couple of years have been great. Coach Thompson has come in here and done an outstanding job,” said Coach Sorrells.

Niceville’s current head football coach, Grant Thompson, says the Eagles have always had a long-standing tradition of winning, and it’s something he plans to uphold.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.