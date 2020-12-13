Toy Test: Experts give input on the hottest toys this year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With so many toys to choose from it’s difficult to pick the perfect one for Christmas.

“I love them all,” said toy tester Evie DeJohn.

With companies releasing their hottest toys for the holiday season, we wanted to figure out which ones ranked high with these expert toy testers.

The toys ranged from stuffed animals to vending machines and noisemakers.

This year, there seemed to be a clear fan favorite.

“I played with the Cutetitos and they were really cute,” said toy tester Claire Weeks.

“It was a stuffed animal inside and it was like a burrito,” said toy tester Micaela Tancredi. “It had this wrap that had a design, and it came with a name and a birthday.”

“I like it because there’s a lot of candy on it and it’s cute and fluffy,” said DeJohn.

The Cutetitos retail for about $10.

Another favorite was the Blume toy, which allowed the toy testers to get interactive by pulling the flower from the ground or watering it to reveal what was inside. It retails from $10-$15.

“They were really fun because you would never know what you would get,” said toy tester Bella Wakestein.

“The plant one, because there was an alligator in it,” said toy tester Cooper Wakestein.

When the experts were done with the quiet toys, they moved on to the AMSR Megabar which retails for about $20.

“I loved using the microphone because it made it louder, so it was funny,” said Weeks.

“You could like move these buttons to see what noise you wanted, like a high or a low voice,” said Wakestein. “It was really fun.”

A few other toys the testers tried out were:

Ryan’s World Vending Machine- $40

Blue’s Clues plush toy- $25-$35

All of the experts agreed that any of these toys would be a big hit on Christmas morning!

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.