Amazon’s Zoox unveils autonomous electric ‘robo-taxi’

Amazon has rolled out a four-person compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - An autonomous vehicle company acquired this year by Amazon has unveiled a four-person “robo-taxi,” a compact, multidirectional vehicle designed for dense, urban environments.

The carriage-style interior of the vehicle produced by Zoox Inc. has two benches that face each other. There is no steering wheel. It measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper.

It is among the first vehicles with bidirectional capabilities and four-wheel steering, allowing for better maneuverability. It has a top speed of 75 miles per hour.

The vehicle is being tested in the company’s base of Foster City, California, as well as Las Vegas and San Francisco, Zoox said Monday.

Zoox, based Foster City in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon in June. It operates as an independent subsidiary at Amazon.

