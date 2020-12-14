Advertisement

Bay District elementary school to close for rest of week due to high number of students quarantining

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local elementary school will be closed for the rest of the week due to post-Thanksgiving Break COVID-19 student exposure.

Bay District Schools announced Monday it made the decision to close Southport Elementary School after consulting with the Florida Department of Health and Florida Department of Education. Officials say the number of students quarantining for post-Thanksgiving Break COVID-19 exposure is rising.

“At this time, approximately 1/4 of the students enrolled at Southport are quarantining due to being identified as close contacts of a COVID-19 positive person,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “We will always be focused on the safety of our students and staff first and so we believe closing the campus is the right thing to do at this time.”

Students will finish the regular school day Monday. There will be no Bay Base or after-school activities for the rest of the week.

Students will switch to virtual learning Tuesday. Teachers and all other staff members will report to work on campus to support students.

“We know this is a difficult decision for our families and we wish that we did not have to take measures like this,” Husfelt said. “But safety is always our number one priority and we will continue to make the best decisions we can while operating within the guidelines and procedures of the CDC, DOH and DOE.”

Parents who need a device for their students should contact the school for assistance and possible device check out.

