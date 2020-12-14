Advertisement

COVID-19 a reality, Gulf Co. Schools to close early for Christmas holidays

Gulf County Schools Superintendent Jim Norton said the district has decided to close its doors...
Gulf County Schools Superintendent Jim Norton said the district has decided to close its doors early for the Christmas break amid the pandemic.(AP)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton, the district has made the decision to close schools early for the Christmas holiday.

In an email sent out Monday afternoon, Superintendent Norton said COVID-19 is a reality, and the decision has been made to give anyone who may have tested positive for the virus some time to recuperate, as well as give families some down time before Christmas.

The superintendent said all Gulf County Schools will dismiss midday on Wednesday, December 16. Schools will also be closed Thursday, December 17 and Friday, December 18.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the accident is under investigation.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Panama City
Officials say the sedan failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of the truck.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County
As many as 10,000 Florida teachers and principles are believed to have passed their...
Couple charged with stealing trade secrets from the state
$23 million in CARES Act funding announced for mental health services.
Florida governor and first lady announce $23 million in CARES Act funding for mental health services
Siblings Addie and Baylor lost their lives after they were hit by a car while mini-golfing.
Panama City Beach memorial remembers Kentucky siblings killed by truck

Latest News

Sponsored by Certified Roofing Solutions.
This weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week goes to...
850 Strong Student of the Week
This Weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week is...
Bay District Schools announced Monday it made the decision to close Southport Elementary School...
Bay District elementary school to close for rest of week due to high number of students quarantining
The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song