COVID-19 a reality, Gulf Co. Schools to close early for Christmas holidays

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - According to Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton, the district has made the decision to close schools early for the Christmas holiday.

In an email sent out Monday afternoon, Superintendent Norton said COVID-19 is a reality, and the decision has been made to give anyone who may have tested positive for the virus some time to recuperate, as well as give families some down time before Christmas.

The superintendent said all Gulf County Schools will dismiss midday on Wednesday, December 16. Schools will also be closed Thursday, December 17 and Friday, December 18.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.