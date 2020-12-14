Advertisement

Deadline for Affordable Care Act signups is Tuesday

Obamacare signups are approaching.
Obamacare signups are approaching.(Source: healthcare.gov)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The clock is ticking for Americans looking to sign up for health coverage under the federal government.

Open enrollment in 36 states for healthcare.gov ends Tuesday.

According to federal data, nearly 4 million chose Obamacare plans as of Dec. 5.

The enrollment takes place as the Supreme Court is considering the fate of the health reform law.

The Trump Administration and a group of Republican state attorneys are attempting to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

They say the individual mandate is unconstitutional after Congress trimmed the penalty for not having health insurance to nothing.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh both said the law doesn’t have to be thrown out entirely even if a provision is found to be unconstitutional.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the accident is under investigation.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Panama City
Officials say the sedan failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of the truck.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County
As many as 10,000 Florida teachers and principles are believed to have passed their...
Couple charged with stealing trade secrets from the state
$23 million in CARES Act funding announced for mental health services.
Florida governor and first lady announce $23 million in CARES Act funding for mental health services
Siblings Addie and Baylor lost their lives after they were hit by a car while mini-golfing.
Panama City Beach memorial remembers Kentucky siblings killed by truck

Latest News

The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song
Deacon Ellen Jones celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia woman ‘Ms. Ellen’ celebrates 103rd birthday
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign
A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in...
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president