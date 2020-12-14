First United Methodist hosts the Festival of Choirs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

First United Methodist Church hosted the annual Festival of Choirs, involving several Bay District School choirs.

”It is definitely to raise the Christmas spirit and kind of get a community together and have all the choirs to get an opportunity to perform if they didn’t get to perform because of COVID-19,” Mosley High School Choir President Rebekah Poe.

Senior Minister Jeremy Pridgeon said this is the first time since Hurricane Michael the choirs have performed in the church’s auditorium.

”We were able to get back into this auditorium just four weeks ago, so we are excited the kids will have the opportunity to sing here,” Pridgeon said.

This year, like many other events, this one looked a little different.

“We are hosting two different sessions, due to social distancing and COVID-19, after the initial choirs sing we will reconfigure the space and the second group will come and sing later in the evening,” Pridgeon said.

That didn’t stop the community from coming out and enjoying the holiday season.

”This is another marker to be in this space and to gather here tonight, that these kids can perform and truly lead us as adults as those who live and call this area home to remind us that there are brighter days to come,” Pridgeon said.

Not only did this event bring cheer to those attending but the church also collected cans of food to bring cheer to those struggling this season.

