Advertisement

Google, YouTube experiencing outages

A couple of important web entities are having outages Monday morning.
A couple of important web entities are having outages Monday morning.
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A couple of important web entities are having outages Monday morning.

YouTube and Google reported that they are experiencing difficulties.

The Google status dashboard noted issues across the board. The outages include the Gmail and Google Drive platforms so many rely on for work and school.

The Google Workspace twitter account stated that it was looking into “an ongoing issue with multiple products.”

YouTube also sent out a tweet saying they were looking into problems with the video platform.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the accident is under investigation.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Panama City
Officials say the sedan failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of the truck.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County
As many as 10,000 Florida teachers and principles are believed to have passed their...
Couple charged with stealing trade secrets from the state
$23 million in CARES Act funding announced for mental health services.
Florida governor and first lady announce $23 million in CARES Act funding for mental health services
Siblings Addie and Baylor lost their lives after they were hit by a car while mini-golfing.
Panama City Beach memorial remembers Kentucky siblings killed by truck

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stands with...
US Embassy says Sudan no longer on list of terror sponsors
The Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant is shown in Portage, Mich., Friday, Dec....
EXPLAINER: How much COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped in US
AFTER SEVERAL DROWNINGS IN THE GULF OVER THE SUMMER... ONE LOCAL 14-YEAR-OLD WANTS TO TRY TO...
LIFEBOKX UPDATE
A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in...
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs