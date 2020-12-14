Kaial Hajik continues to work on “LifeboKx”

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

After several drownings in the Gulf over the summer, one local 14-year-old wanted to give back and try to help save lives.

Kaial Hajik and his father have been working on the “LifeBoKx” since the summer.

The box contains life-saving equipment as well as instructions for CPR.

That way bystanders or beachgoers could have immediate access to proper equipment to help those in danger of drowning if necessary.

”This LifeBoKx is merely an addition to help first responders for the situations,” said Hajik. “It merely bridges the gap between the point of response in that situation.”

After seeing success from similar boxes in Michigan, Hajik and his father are working on a patent and improvements to the box itself.

“Right we’re thinking beyond the horizon with a 2.0 version of this maybe with more technological advancements,” said Hajik. “So maybe another part would be, as soon as you open it up a wire could be sent to signal first responders where the situation is depending on the location.”

Hajik said local organizations, as well as condos around Panama City Beach, have expressed interest in the LifeBoKx and its potential life-saving capabilities.

”Right now we’ve presented this prototype to the optimist club and they really loved it,” said Hajik. “Most of the condominium owners are looking to test it out,”

