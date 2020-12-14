Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a bit active on radar this morning with a couple bands of showers passing through for the morning commute. They’ll be rather quick, last about 30min or so, before moving out to the east. What’s more interesting for today is our temperatures!

This is a cold front moving through, and the cooler air wont arrive until after the showers pass you by. Many of us are waking up with the warmest temperatures we’ll see at sunrise today! Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Once the showers pass through this morning, we’ll watch our temperatures drop a solid 10° and stay cooler for the rest of the day. So while you could head out not needing the jackets this morning, you’ll want them nearby for the late morning and afternoon.

Lunchtime temperatures will dip down into the upper 50s with a chilly northerly breeze and some cloud cover hanging on. The clouds will decrease a bit heading into the afternoon to allow for some sunshine. That will only warm us back up into the low 60s for the afternoon. Again a wonky day for temperatures due to the cold front passing through this morning!

We’ll stay fairly seasonal for much of this week ahead with temperatures largely starting in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Another frontal system looks poised to pass through on Wednesday for our next chance at rain and it’ll keep us feeling cool for the rest of the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning with passing showers early on. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 15-20mph. Clouds decrease some to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures start out mild at sunrise in the low 70s, but fall into the upper 50s for lunch, before returning to the low 60s in the afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a quiet and seasonal setup for Tuesday before rain returns on Wednesday.

