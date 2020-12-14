Advertisement

One arrested after attacking reportedly Marianna Police officer with knife

Pittman allegedly attacked an officer with a knife.
Pittman allegedly attacked an officer with a knife.(Marianna Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Marianna police officers arrested Harlis Pittman, 37, Saturday after he allegedly broke into a home and attacked a police officer with a knife.

Officers say they were sent to a home on Booker Street in Marianna that was being broken into.

When they arrived they reportedly saw Pittman leave the area and then chased him through the woods.

When they caught up to Pittman he kneeled down before reportedly charging an officer and attacking him with a knife.

Officers then fired a Taser at Pittman when he went to charge another officer with the knife.

He was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Officials say the officer who was attacked was wearing a ballistic vest and it prevented him from suffering any serious injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital with only minor injuries.

Pittman is facing charges of Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest with Violence, Providing a False Name to Law Enforcement, Criminal Mischief (Police Property), Fugitive from Justice (Georgia Warrants), and Armed Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling.

