Source: Cleveland Indians to change team name

Tribe Time is over
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians."
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians."(WOIO via Gray News)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians,” according to the New York Times.

The decision came down on Sunday in the midst of social justice movements to stop sports teams from using Native American-themed elements for their mascots.

The team already began phasing out Chief Wahoo before the 2019 season, moving to the block C logo for all of their uniforms and imagery.

There was talk of dropping the mascot name prior to the 2020 season like Washington’s NFL team did to their “Redskins” mascot, but Cleveland kept the name for another season.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona already gave his opinion on the hot-button topic in July saying, “I think it’s time to move forward.”

Later that month, team owner Paul Dolan held a meeting with players to share their own thoughts on changing the mascot.

“The way the players expressed themselves in a mature manner and a respectful manner, and the way Paul listened, I think it’s one of the reasons I speak so glowingly about our organization. I was really proud of everybody,” Francona said after the meeting.

