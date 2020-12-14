Stuff the Bus toy drive donations lagging

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Stuff the Bus toy drive is scheduled to end this Wednesday, but Skip Bondur may have to stay up longer to make the goal.

The goal this year is 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes, and 10,000 pounds of food. Over the weekend, the donations fell off a little, but Bondur hopes the people of Bay County will answer the call to make up the shortage and then some by the time Wednesday rolls around.

“So, not only do we need to collect our thousand toys each day for the next three days to hit our goal, but we’ve also got to make up the 1,500 that we are behind but I have confidence in Bay County,” Bondur said, “but please let’s respond Bay County, come save Christmas for the kids right here in Bay County.”

This is the year that the total number of all toys collected for the drive over the past nine years will exceed 100,000.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.