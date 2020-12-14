PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week goes to Kaial Hajik.

Kaial is in 9th grade at Bay High School, and he is also in ROTC and the ACE Program.

This isn’t the first time Kaial has made the news. A couple months back we did a story on his life saving device he created called the “Life-Bokx”.

Kaial says he wouldn’t be where he is without the support of his friends, family and teachers.

“Well I feel honored to do so, I feel like the programs I have gotten into, like Boy scouts or ROTC for Boy Scouts, live by a deed, which is to do a good turn daily and for ROTC which I just learned learned is Service before Self, have integrity and have excellence in all we do and that is kind of my motivation,” Hajik said.

Kaial says after he graduates high school he wants to join the military and be a pilot.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.