Panama City Beach (WJHG) - This weeks 850 Strong Student of the Week is Anna-Katherine Risalvato.

Anna-Katherine is a sophomore at Arnold High School. She is in the advanced placement program at Arnold and a member of the Early Childhood Club, she is involved with the Student Government Association and is working to be a part of Beta Club.

When Anna-Katherine isn’t busy with school she dedicates all of her time to dancing, which includes teaching dance to children at her church and Girls Inc., as well as volunteering at her churches food pantry.

“So having all these volunteer opportunities and having all these ways to help my community and give back my gifts is also something I love doing," Risalvato said.

Anna-Katherine is also the Florida Titleholder of Miss Polk County’s Outstanding Teen. And she tells us once she graduates she wants to go to Julliard for you guessed it, dance.

