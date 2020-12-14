Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We saw rainfall across the region Saturday night during the overnight hours, and that is a trend that will continue for the start of the work week.

Rain will begin across the Panhandle around 10:00 pm Sunday, and last through commute time Monday. Some scattered thunderstorms could be embedded in this line of rain, but conditions should clear by midmorning. Sunshine is on the way for the afternoon Monday and daytime hours Tuesday, ahead of more overnight rain headed into Wednesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

