Bay County School Board members reflect on 10-year anniversary of shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the ten-year anniversary, Bay County School Board members recall the day Clay Duke pulled a gun during a meeting.

“Maybe we were naïve, but I think we thought surely a shooting or hostage situation wouldn’t happen in Bay County, Florida,” School Board Chairman Steve Moss said.

Moss recalls the meeting went downhill when Duke went to the front of the board room to confront the members about his wife getting laid off. Duke vandalized a wall before pulling a gun and firing at the board members.

Moss said at the time a deputy was not present in the room. Bay District Schools Chief of Safety and Security Mike Jones recalls being informed of Duke pulling a gun and he immediately ran into the board room.

That’s when Jones pulled his gun and shot Duke in the leg.

“I’ve been taught that I did it in the line of duty and I did it because I had to do it and it’s what God directed me to do. I struggled with that for a long time,” said Jones.

The gunfire ended with Duke taking his own life. Moss said at the time he held himself together pretty well until he got home and saw his wife and two kids waiting for him at his front door.

“You don’t really realize how close some of those bullets came until you look back on the video and think oh my goodness, a step here or a step there I wouldn’t have been able to hug them like I did that night,” said Moss.

Moss said more safety precautions have since been taken, especially having an armed deputy at every meeting and being more aware of their surroundings. Both Moss and Jones say ten years later, they’re thankful to be alive.

“It really changed my life,” said Jones.

