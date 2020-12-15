Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin takes big step forward towards hosting first year event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Call it a big step forward for the Korn Ferry Tour event set for Sandestin in late March, The website for the Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin is up and running with that site going up Monday. Tuesday I spoke with Tournament Director Eddie Goodman about that, and how it helps push the event here in year one.

“So the website came live yesterday.” Goodman said. “The most important part of that site is getting our volunteers to sign up for the various committees. The website address is Emeraldcoastclassicsandestin.com, and that site has everything on there from sponsorship pages, a little bit of the history about the course. To volunteer pages, to talking about the Korn Ferry Tour. It’s a very informative website.”

Eddie was very involved in the two Champions Tour events hosted by Sandestin in 2006 and 2007. He says along with getting volunteers, the priority now is securing sponsorship dollars, both from a name sponsor.

“Our goal is to have this event here for a long time.” Goodman told me. “To do that the main goal is still to have TV. So for this Korn Ferry Tournament to work or another PGA event to work, the dollars really start with the title sponsor. And that commitment is basically somewhere around $750,000 to $1,000,000 a year. Locally, sponsorship dollars we’d like to say somewhere between $250,000 to $500,000. This year will be a challenge because nobody knows what hospitality is going to look like.”

We also spoke about the impending vaccinations across the region and the country. Goodman says they are certainly hopeful that will be a positive factor in terms of getting volunteers and spectators to participate. He adds they fully intend to follow the guidance of the Korn Ferry Tour officials, as well as local, state and national health officials.

The first Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin set for March 29th through April 4th.

