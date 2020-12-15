Former Frankin County sheriff’s deputy facing charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A former deputy found himself on the other side of the bars Tuesday as an investigation by the state into an incident wrapped up.

Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Osburn turned himself in Tuesday on active warrants charging him on official misconduct, falsifying records, and simple battery.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement began investigating Osburn in November at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FDLE officials say the investigation found while conducting an arrest, Osburn committed battery on the suspect then falsified the report of the incident.

FDLE officials say Osburn had been on administrative leave since November 10th and resigned from his position Tuesday, a little more than a month after the investigation began.

Osburn turned himself in to the Franklin County Jail and was released on bond. This case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit.

