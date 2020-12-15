Fountain man arrested on sexual battery on child charge

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG) - A Bay County man is facing charges after being identified as a suspect in a sexual battery investigation.

Deputies say Saturday they received a report about a sexual battery on a child under the age of 16. Tuesday, they arrested Brett David Van.

They say they worked with the Children’s Advocacy Center to conduct a forensic interview with the victim. During the interview, deputies learned details about the sexual battery and Van was developed as the suspect.

Deputies say they continued the investigation, including conducting more interviews. They believe Van, 32, did commit the act of sexual battery on a child.

Van was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.