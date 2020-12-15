Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - This year, because of COVID-19, shipping those holiday packages will look a little different.

Christmas is less than two weeks away and the lines at the post offices are already out the door.

”It’s has been a lot busier than it normally is and I don’t think it going to anything less than busier,” UPS Worker Mary Bonnin said.

Bonnin says if you are shipping packages out this season, do it as soon as possible.

”Fed-Ex, UPS, and the Postal Services in certain places are running behind. Right now we are not guaranteeing for a specific day we will give you a recommended expected deadline, but you are going to have to expect a day or two delay on that,” Bonnin said.

The deadlines for ground shipping for UPS, USPS and Fed-Ex are December 15th. After that, you will have to start moving into shipping packages either first class or priority mail, but the deadlines for those are approaching fast as well.

”Obviously with COVID going on, and on top of that, it resulted in E-Commerce, everyone else everything is online, everyone is getting things delivered that creates delays in supply chain with packages and makes things take longer so getting your order in, and getting your stuff sent out for Christmas the sooner is better,” Panama City Resident Casey Daniels said.

These deadlines are in place to ensure your packages arrive on time. If you do wait until the last minute to send out your items, it will cost you, and your packages may not arrive on time.

