Advertisement

Keeping fire hazards low this holiday season

Fire officials say to remember to keep real Christmas trees away from heat in your home.
Fire officials say to remember to keep real Christmas trees away from heat in your home.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With more and more people buying real Christmas trees this year, fire officials want locals to enjoy their real trees but understand the danger if they catch fire.

Panama City fire officials say while Christmas tree fires are rare they still do happen.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, one out of every four Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems or being too close to a heat source.

Fire officials recommend putting your tree at least three feet away from any indoor heat source and to make sure your tree is constantly watered.

While we all love a brightly lit tree, Panama City Fire Lieutenant Howard Demro says to make sure the lights are made for indoors.

“The outside lights may have been frayed or had a staple put in them from when we put them on the house last year, so we need to inspect our lights before we put them on the tree and not overload that socket,” said Demro.

Some other things to keep in mind: if you still haven’t picked out a tree, look for one with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when you touch them.

Don’t put your tree in a place where pets could knock it over into a heat source.

After Christmas is over check with your city to see if it has a tree recycling program or roadside pickup.

Officials say most major Christmas tree fires start when people are getting rid of them and burn them too close to their home.

Officials also recommend getting rid of your tree about 20 days after you put it up as dried out trees are much more of a fire hazard.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the accident is under investigation.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Panama City
Officials say the sedan failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of the truck.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Walton County
As many as 10,000 Florida teachers and principles are believed to have passed their...
Couple charged with stealing trade secrets from the state
As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway
$23 million in CARES Act funding announced for mental health services.
Florida governor and first lady announce $23 million in CARES Act funding for mental health services

Latest News

December 14th, 2010 was a day that changed the Bay County School Board members' lives forever.
Bay County School Board members reflect on 10-year anniversary of shooting
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
Stacey Redmon lost his life in 2019 after trying to save the life of a boy who was swept out...
Vernon man honored posthumously with Carnegie Medal
Better rain chances return to the panhandle by mid-week
Monday Evening Forecast