Keeping fire hazards low this holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With more and more people buying real Christmas trees this year, fire officials want locals to enjoy their real trees but understand the danger if they catch fire.

Panama City fire officials say while Christmas tree fires are rare they still do happen.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, one out of every four Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems or being too close to a heat source.

Fire officials recommend putting your tree at least three feet away from any indoor heat source and to make sure your tree is constantly watered.

While we all love a brightly lit tree, Panama City Fire Lieutenant Howard Demro says to make sure the lights are made for indoors.

“The outside lights may have been frayed or had a staple put in them from when we put them on the house last year, so we need to inspect our lights before we put them on the tree and not overload that socket,” said Demro.

Some other things to keep in mind: if you still haven’t picked out a tree, look for one with fresh, green needles that don’t fall off when you touch them.

Don’t put your tree in a place where pets could knock it over into a heat source.

After Christmas is over check with your city to see if it has a tree recycling program or roadside pickup.

Officials say most major Christmas tree fires start when people are getting rid of them and burn them too close to their home.

Officials also recommend getting rid of your tree about 20 days after you put it up as dried out trees are much more of a fire hazard.

