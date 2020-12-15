Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In the wake of the cold front this morning we have seen clearing skies and colder temps return to the panhandle. Lows tonight will be in the 40s area wide w/North winds at 5-10 mph. On Tuesday expect peek-a-boo sunshine w/highs in the low to mid 60s. By Tuesday night/Wednesday AM another cold front approaches that will bring more rain to our area. Right now we expect .5-1″ of rain late Tuesday night early Wednesday AM. The rain will exit quickly Wednesday and that will lead to sunny skies by the afternoon w/highs in the 60s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

