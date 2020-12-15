Advertisement

One hospitalized in Panama City fire

A structure fire in Panama City sent one person to the hospital Monday night.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Panama City Fire Department says units responded to a two-story, six-unit wood frame building on Massalina Drive at around 7:58 p.m. Officials say the first arriving crews rescued a first-floor occupant, who was treated by Bay County EMS before being transported to a local emergency room for further care. After that, they say the crews then brought the fire under control with no additional areas affected.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal. Meanwhile, the local chapter of the American Red Cross has stepped in to help several displaced occupants.

The Panama City Fire Department would like to remind residents to make sure their smoke detecting devices are functioning properly and to have an evacuation plan in the event of an emergency.

