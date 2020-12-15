Advertisement

Police: FBI agent involved in shooting on Metro in Maryland

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.
An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — An FBI agent was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning on a Metro commuter train in Maryland, officials said.

Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said Metro Transit Police received a report at about 7 a.m. of “an FBI agent-involved shooting aboard a Red Line train near Medical Center.”

“A gunshot wound victim was transported from Medical Center Station. MTPD is investigating the events leading up to the incident, and the FBI is conducting an investigation of their agent and the subsequent shooting,” the statement from Janetta said.

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was preparing a statement.

Metro said trains are sharing a track and bypassing the Medical Center station while the shooting is investigated. The station serves the National Institutes of Health and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida cast its 29 electoral votes for President Donald Trump this afternoon in the State...
Florida casts electoral votes for President Trump
As traffic camera shows, Strider the husky hopped the fence and decided to take a stroll onto a...
Caught on camera: Deputy saves dog running along Minn. highway
Officials say the accident is under investigation.
One dead after two-vehicle crash in Panama City
Bay District Schools announced Monday it made the decision to close Southport Elementary School...
Bay District elementary school to close for rest of week due to high number of students quarantining
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Democrats resigned to dropping local aid in COVID-19 bill
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
‘Democracy prevailed’: Biden aims to unify divided nation