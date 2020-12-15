Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few clouds cruising through. They shouldn’t be enough to block out the sunrise completely but may filter out a bit of sunshine as they cruise east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead today despite some of those clouds around.

Be sure to dress warmly out the door this morning! It’s a chilly start with mainly 40s to get the day started and a wind chill in the 30s for most. Temperatures will be slow to warm even under the sunshine this morning making it to the 50s by the end of the morning drive. Highs today eventually reach a seasonable degree in the low to mid 60s.

Just as soon as we can get a seasonal and somewhat sunny day in the forecast, our next rain maker is taking shape in the Plains and will be heading into the Southeast as soon as tomorrow.

Clouds increase tonight and a few stray showers may arrive before sunrise Wednesday morning. We’ll keep a few scattered showers around for the morning drive on Wednesday ahead of another cold front passing by. The cold front should help create a band of showers that should be likely for most by mid to late morning as it moves through from west to east if you miss out on the scattered earlier rounds.

Once the cold frontal band passes by we’ll be in the clear, and should see the clearing trend set up from west to east by the midday into the afternoon. Those further west should be done with the rain faster than those to the eastern side of the viewing area. But it does appear as though most of the rain should be gone for all by the early afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs in the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings back a likely rain chance largely tomorrow morning or midday before clearing out for the rest of the work week and getting even chillier with highs only in the 50s!

