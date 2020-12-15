Tyndall Air Force Base reverts back to HPCON Charlie due to COVID-19 cases rising in area

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - A local military base is going back to Phase 1 of its three phase approach to fighting COVID-19.

Tyndall Air Force Base announced Monday effective immediately, the base is in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie. Officials say the decision was made as more COVID-19 cases are being confirmed and the percent positive rate is increasing locally and across the state.

HPCON Charlie includes continue essential missions with required manning, limit access to installation to official business, and continue adherence to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, frequent hand-washing, clean common-use items) and social distancing.

Officials say guidance regarding the wear of masks also remains in place.

Tyndall officials say the base will remain in Phase 1 as long as local conditions dictate.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.